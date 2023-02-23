McEnroe, Borg returning as Laver Cup captains in Vancouver

NEW YORK (AP) — John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg will return as Laver Cup captains this year. The team event is moving to Canada for the first time. McEnroe will lead Team World against Borg’s Team Europe at Rogers Arena in Vancouver from Sept. 22-24. The only player named to either six-man roster so far is Felix Auger-Aliassime. He is a 22-year-old from Montreal who is ranked No. 9. Auger-Aliassime helped Team World finally beat Team Europe last September after losing each of the initial four editions of the Laver Cup. Last year’s Laver Cup was marked by Roger Federer’s final match. He and longtime rival Rafael Nadal paired up in a doubles loss.

