McElvain throws 3 TD passes, Central Arkansas beats Southern Utah 29-27

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Will McElvain completed 29 of 48 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns, ShunDerrick Powell had 115 yards rushing and Central Arkansas beat Southern Utah 29-27. Kylin James had nine receptions for 97 yards and two touchdown for Central Arkansas. Timothy Patrick had TD receptions of 25 yards with 6:52 to play and 20 yards with 2:27 remaining to trim the deficit to 29-27 but Thunderbirds ran out of time. Miller finished 20-of-44 passing for 186 yards and four touchdowns with an interception for Southern Utah. Patrick had five receptions for 79 yards and three touchdowns.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.