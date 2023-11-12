McElvain rallies Central Arkansas to 27-24 victory over Eastern Kentucky

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Will McElvain threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Jarrod Barnes with 1 second remaining and Central Arkansas pulled out a 27-24 victory over Eastern Kentucky. McElvain’s game-winning throw capped a four-play, 83-yard drive for Central Arkansas (7-3, 4-1 United Athletic Conference), ranked 24th in the FCS coaches poll. Eastern Kentucky (4-6, 3-2) had just grabbed a 24-21 lead with 24 seconds left to play when Parker McKinney threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Bednarczyk and a two-point conversion pass to Braedon Sloan.

