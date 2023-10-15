McElvain rallies Central Arkansas to 24-21 win over Stephen F. Austin

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Will McElvain threw for two scores, the last one on the game-winning drive, and Central Arkansas beat Stephen F. Austin 24-21. Down 21-17, McElvain led the Bears on an 11-play, 74-yard drive that took four minutes and ended with his 3-yard scoring pass to Myles Butler. Central Arkansas’ defense came on for the save forcing a four-and-out to end it. Preston Weeks threw for 171 yards and two scores for SFA.

