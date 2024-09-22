McElvain, Powell each with 2 TDs, Central Arkansas rolls past Arkansas Pine-Bluff 56-17

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Will McElvain threw two touchdown passes and ShunDerrick Powell ran for two scores as Central Arkansas rolled past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 56-17. McElvain was 18-of-21 passing for 235 yards with a touchdown pass each to Malachi Henry and Darius Hale. Powell finished with 148 yards rushing on 11 carries. Landen Chambers added 102 yards on the ground on 15 carries and a touchdown for Central Arkansas (3-1), which finished with 309 yards rushing. Mekhi Hagens completed 15 of 35 passes for 239 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-3).

