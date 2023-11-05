McElvain, Hale lead Central Arkansas to 27-14 victory over North Alabama

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Will McElvain passed for 248 yards, Darius Hale had 70 yards rushing, and Central Arkansas defeated North Alabama 27-14. The Bears got first-quarter touchdowns on a 17-yard touchdown pass from McElvain to Jarrod Barnes and a 14-yard scoring run from Hale for an early 14-0 lead. Kylin James added a 65-yard touchdown run for a 21-0 halftime lead and Jake Gaster’s 43-yard field goal put the Bears up 24-0 in the third quarter. North Alabama’s Noah Walters threw TD passes of 28 and 3 yards to Takairee Kenebrew but the Lions never got closer than the final score.

