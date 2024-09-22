McDowell’s 3 TDs power McNeese to a 42-14 win over Alcorn State

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Clifton McDowell threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third to power McNeese to a 42-14 win over Alcorn State. The Cowboys won their third straight home game but will not play at home again until Nov. 2, when they host Texas A&M-Commerce in their Homecoming game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.