McDowell wins third pole of NASCAR Cup season, his first since announcing plans to change teams

MADISON, Ill. (AP) — Michael McDowell completed a lap at 139.241 mph to earn the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway. It’s the third pole for McDowell’s No. 34 Ford in 15 races this year, but the first since he announced he will leave Front Row Motorsports at the end of the season and join Spire Motorsports. Austin Cindric qualified second and Ryan Blaney was third as Fords posted the three fastest times ahead of Sunday’s race. There were five Toyotas in the top 10, including Christopher Bell in fourth, Tyler Reddick in fifth and Denny Hamlin in sixth.

