McDowell throws 3 TD passes and Montana forces late turnover in 31-23 victory over UC Davis

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Clifton McDowell threw three touchdown passes, Montana forced a turnover late in the game and the Grizzlies held off UC Davis 31-23. On first down from the Montana 12 with 1:18 remaining, UC Davis’ Miles Hastings tossed a 2-yard pass to Andre Crump Jr., but Crump had the ball stripped while driving for extra yardage. Montana’s Ryder Meyer then recovered the ball to seal it for the FCS 13th-ranked Grizzlies (5-1, 2-1 Big Sky Conference). Hastings was 31-of-46 passing for 359 yards and threw a pair of touchdown passes for 18th-ranked UC Davis (3-3, 1-2).

