McDowell suspended 1 event by LIV for taking decongestant on banned drug list

Graeme McDowell is the first player from LIV Golf to be suspended under its anti-doping policy. McDowell says he was congested ahead of the Nashville event and took an over-the-counter decongestant that had a banned substance. That means the 45-year-old from Northern Ireland won’t be playing LIV Golf Greenbrier next week. He’s also been fined $125,000 and must forfeit his earnings from the Nashville event. McDowell tied for 42nd in Nashville against the 54-man field and made $127,500. He says he accepts the sanctions from the Saudi-funded league. He’ll be replaced at Greenbrier by an alternate.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.