McDowell suspended 1 event by LIV for taking decongestant on banned drug list

By DOUG FERGUSON The Associated Press
Graeme McDowell of Smash GC and Captain Brooks Koepka of Smash GC walk to the 14th hole during the first round of LIV Golf United Kingdom by JCB at JCB Golf & Country Club on Friday, July 26, 2024, in Rocester, England. (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Trotman/LIV Golf]

Graeme McDowell is the first player from LIV Golf to be suspended under its anti-doping policy. McDowell says he was congested ahead of the Nashville event and took an over-the-counter decongestant that had a banned substance. That means the 45-year-old from Northern Ireland won’t be playing LIV Golf Greenbrier next week. He’s also been fined $125,000 and must forfeit his earnings from the Nashville event. McDowell tied for 42nd in Nashville against the 54-man field and made $127,500. He says he accepts the sanctions from the Saudi-funded league. He’ll be replaced at Greenbrier by an alternate.

