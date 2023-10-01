McDowell runs and throws for TDs, leads Montana past Idaho State 28-20

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Clifton McDowell threw for a touchdown and ran for another, and Montana scored on a gadget play to hold off Idaho State 28-20. After Eli Gillman’s 3-yard run with 7:37 to play capped the scoring, the Bengals turned the ball over on downs and had Corbin Walker pick off a pass with 2:28 to play. McDowell was 13-of-20 passing for 160 yards and had a game-high 66 yards on 20 rushes. Montana’s third touchdown was a 15-yarder from wide receiver Sawyer Racanelli to Evan Shafer. Jordan Cooke was 31 of 47 for 289 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions for the Bengals.

