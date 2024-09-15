McDowell helps spur 4th quarter rally to send McNeese past Stephen F. Austin 28-24

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Clifton McDowell threw two touchdowns and ran for two in the fourth quarter to lead McNeese State to a 28-24 rally over Stephen F. Austin in a Southland Conference opener. McNeese entered the last quarter down 24-14 before McDowell ran for touchdowns of 6 and 11 yards with the second coming with 31 seconds left. Sam Vidlak led Stephen F. Austin with 241 yards passing throwing for three touchdowns.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.