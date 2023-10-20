McDowell helps Cleeks advance in LIV team event. Koepka beats Mickelson but his team loses out

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — Graeme McDowell helped his Cleeks team advance in the LIV Golf team championships at Trump Doral. McDowell made an 18-foot birdie putt in foursomes after the Cleeks and Ripper split the singles matches. Then there was Brooks Koepka. He soundly beat Phil Mickelson, only for Mickelson’s HyFlyers team to win the other two matches and knock out Koepka. Stinger had an easy time with the Iron Heads to advance. Fireballs got its final point from Mexican duo Carlos Ortiz and Abraham Ancer. They beat former Ryder Cup starts Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter of the Majesticks in foursomes.

