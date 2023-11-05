McDowell, Gillman lead Montana over Sacramento State 34-7 in matchup between top-ranked FCS teams

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Clifton McDowell threw two touchdown passes, Eli Gillman ran for more than 100 yards and a score and Montana rolled past Sacramento State 34-7 in a matchup between top-ranked FCS teams. Montana (8-1, 5-1 Big Sky Conference), ranked third in the coaches poll, put up 547 total yards of offense while winning its fifth straight game. Marcus Fulcher ran for 87 yards and the only touchdown for seventh-ranked Sacramento State (6-3, 3-3), which has lost two of its last three games.

