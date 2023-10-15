McDowell, FCS No. 10 Montana beat No. 3 Idaho 23-21

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Clifton McDowell threw a touchdown pass and ran for a TD, Grant Glasgow kicked three field goals and Montana held on to beat Idaho 23-21 in a battle of two of the top teams in the Football Championship Subdivision. McDowell threw a 76-yard touchdown to Junior Bergen in the first quarter, and scored on an 8-yard run in the second quarter that gave Montana, No. 10 in the FCS coaches poll, a 17-0 lead. Gevani McCoy threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hatten and the duo connected again for the 2-point conversion that made it 23-15 with 5:48 to play. The Grizzlies went three-and-out, McCoy again found Hatten, this time for a 23-yard TD, but the 2-point conversion failed and No. 3 Idaho trailed 23-21 with 1:47 remaining.

