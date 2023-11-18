McDowell, defense lead Montana to 37-7 win over rival Montana State

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Clifton McDowell threw for a touchdown and ran for another and Montana routed rival Montana State 37-7 in a showdown for the Big Sky Conference championship. The Grizzlies (10-1, 7-1) entered the 122nd Brawl of the Wild ranked fourth in the FCS coaches poll and the Bobcats (8-3, 6-2) were third. Eli Gillman capped a game-opening drive with a 4-yard touchdown run and McDowell entered the second with another 4-yard run. The Grizzlies got a second field goal on the last play of the second quarter to lead 20-0 at the half. Montana State got on the board with a 19-yard pass from Tommy Mellott to Ty McCullouch to open the second half. The Grizzlies came right back with Junior Bergen’s 49-yard kickoff return and six plays later his 20-yard TD reception to make it 27-7.

