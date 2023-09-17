McDonald’s pick-6, rugged defense help Toledo turn back San Jose State 21-17

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Chris McDonald intercepted a pass and returned it 25 yards for the go-ahead score in Toledo’s 21-17 victory over San Jose State. After McDonald’s touchdown, the only scoring threat the rest of the game was a missed 43-yard field goal attempt by Toledo’s Luke Pawlak. Toledo won on the strength of a defense that did not allow a drive of more than 40 yards all game. San Jose State built a 17-7 lead with a 37-yard Kyler Halvorsen field goal, a touchdown pass of 20 yards from Chevan Cordeiro to Dominick Mazotti, and a 15-yard run by Kairee Robinson. Toledo got within 17-14 when quarterback Dequan Finn ran 18 yards for a touchdown.

