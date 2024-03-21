McDonald’s becomes French soccer league title sponsor for next 3 seasons

PARIS (AP) — McDonald’s will become the title sponsor of the French soccer league from July for the next three season. The fast-food chain is succeeding Uber Eats as the title sponsor of Ligue 1. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. L’Equipe newspaper says McDonald’s will pay 30 million euros per season. The sports outlet says the food delivery service Uber Eats pays about 16 million euros per season.

