McDonald upsets top-seeded Fritz to reach quarterfinals at Eastbourne International

By The Associated Press
Unites States' Mackenzie McDonald reacts during his match against Unites States' Taylor Fritz in the men's singles round of 16 match on day five of the Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne, Britain, Wednesday June 28, 2023. (John Walton/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Walton]

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Mackenzie McDonald advanced to the quarterfinals at the Eastbourne International by upsetting top-seeded Taylor Fritz 7-6 (3), 7-6 (8). McDonald rebounded from a service break down in each at the Wimbledon warm-up tournament. Coco Cauff reached the women’s quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Jodie Burrage. The American will next take on Jessica Pegula. The third-seeded Pegula beat Camila Osorio 6-2, 1-6, 6-3.

