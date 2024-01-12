McDermott: Davis and Rapp will not be available for Bills playoff game against Pittsburgh

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott says wide receiver Gabe Davis and reserve safety Taylor Rapp will not be available for Sunday’s playoff game against Pittsburgh. McDermott spoke with reporters before practice on Friday. Davis finished second on the team with 746 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He sustained a knee injury in Buffalo’s season-ending and AFC East-clinching 21-14 victory at Miami on Sunday. Rapp made perhaps the biggest play of the game despite a calf injury, intercepting Tua Tagovailo to end the Dolphins’ final drive.

