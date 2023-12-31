McDavid shines in 600th game with a goal and assist, Oilers beat Kings 3-2 in shootout

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, Derek Ryan scored in the fourth round of a shootout and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2. Leon Draisaitl also scored, Stuart Skinner made 26 saves, and the Oilers picked up their fourth straight win. Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist, Kevin Fiala scored, Cam Talbot made 24 saves and the Kings lost their second straight game. McDavid played in his 600th career game and has 316 goals and 581 assists.

