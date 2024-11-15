McDavid scores to reach 1,000 points, adds OT assist in Oilers’ 3-2 win over Predators

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid scored early in the second period to become the fourth-fastest NHL player to reach 1,000 points, then assisted on Darnell Nurse’s overtime goal in the Edmonton Oilers’ 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

On the milestone goal, McDavid took a pass from Leon Draisaitl on a 2-on-1 break and beat goalie Scott Wedgewood with a shot to the near post to tie it at 1. In overtime, he set up Nurse’s goal with a backhand pass.

The 27-year-old McDavid reached 1,000 in his 659th game. Wayne Gretzky was the fastest at 424 games, followed by Mario Lemieux at 513 and Mike Bossy at 656.

McDavid has 341 goals and 659 assists. He’s the 99th NHL player to reach 1,000 points.

Nurse put the Oilers ahead at 5:30 of the second with his first goal of the season. Calvin Pickard stopped 21 shots to help Edmonton win its third straight game.

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his 1000th point, against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024 in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/JASON FRANSON

Cole Smith tied it for Nashville on a breakaway with 1:48 left in regulation.

Michael McCarron scored for Nashville at 8:22 of the first. The Predators opened a five-game trip Monday with a 3-2 overtime loss to Colorado.

Takeaways

Predators: Defenseman Roman Josi picked up his 11th assist and has 12 points. He’s two points shy of 700 in his NHL career.

Oilers: McDavid extended his points streak against Nashville to 15 games, with 10 goals and 36 points over that span.

Key moment

With the teams playing four players per side in the second, Draisaitl fed McDavid on a 2-on-1 break and he ripped a one-timer past Wedgewood.

Key stat

McDavid took only 58 games to go from 900 to 1,000 points.

Up next

The Predators have an Alberta back-to-back, facing Edmonton on Thursday night and Calgary on Friday night. The Oilers are at Toronto on Saturday night to open a three-game trip.

