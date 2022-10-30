McDavid, Hyman score in 3rd, Oilers rally to beat Flames 3-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Zach Hyman scored twice, Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists and the Edmonton Oilers rallied to beat the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Saturday night.

McDavid tied it 2-all at 9:02 of the third period with his NHL-leading ninth goal and set up Hyman’s winner with 7:36 left.

“We’re one of the teams out there that can come from behind. We have enough skill and our ability to score goals, we’re confident in that,” Hyman said.

“We’re not deterred by a deficit. We don’t like to be down but when we’re down, we have a lot of belief in the locker room that we can get back to even and win the game.”

Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to help the Oilers improve to 6-3-0 with their third straight victory.

“I thought Stuart Skinner was exactly what I expected him to be — confident,” Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft said. “I felt good about his ability to come in and help us win the game tonight.”

Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie scored for Calgary. Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves in his first loss of the season as the Flames dropped to 5-2-0.

“We didn’t play bad. A couple bad bounces at the end and, obviously, the best player took advantage,” Calgary left wing Jonathan Huberdeau said.

