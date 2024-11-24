McDavid has 2 goals and assist as Oilers beat Rangers 6-2

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers beat the New York Rangers 6-2 on Saturday night.

Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard each had a goal and an assist, and Vasily Podkolzin and Darnell Nurse also scored to help the Oilers win for the second time in five games (2-2-1) after a three-game win streak. Mattias Janmark and Connor Brown each had two assists and Stuart Skinner had 33 saves.

Artemi Panarin had two goals for the Rangers, who have lost two straight after opening a four-game road trip with two wins. Jonathan Quick had 34 saves.

Takeaways

Rangers: Quick came in 25-12-6 with a 2.18 goals-against average and .921 save percentage in his career against the Oilers. The 38-year-old stopped 18 shots in the first period before giving up two goals over the final 3 minutes of the opening period.

Oilers: Podkolzin, who was all over opposing teams’ nets in recent games, beat Quick with 2:26 to play in the first. It was the 23-year-old Russian’s first goal with the Oilers and first since March 2023 — a span of 42 regular season games.

Key moment

With 8 seconds remaining in the opening period, Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse scored short-handed to give Edmonton a 2-0 lead. It was Nurse’s first game back in the lineup after a check to his head by Toronto’s Ryan Reaves a week earlier. Nurse pointed to his head after his goal, which was the sixth short-handed of his career — tied for first among active defensemen with Vancouver’s Tyler Myers.

Key Stat

The Oilers improved to 7-2-1 in their last 10 meetings with the Rangers. Edmonton has scored four or more goals in seven of its last nine contests against New York.

Up Next

Rangers host St. Louis on Monday, and Oilers visit Utah on Friday.

