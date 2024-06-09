McDavid, Draisaitl and the Oilers hope to avoid Stanley Cup Final frustration

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl speaks to the media the day after Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup final against the Florida Panthers in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Sunday, June 9, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nathan Denette]

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Edmonton Oilers stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl combined to put 10 shots on net in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. The result was a shutout loss to the Florida Panthers as they were stymied by goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. Not letting the frustration get to them is the biggest challenge in Game 2 Monday night and might be the key to the Oilers trying to even the series. That process starts with McDavid and Draisaitl who are in the final for the first time in their NHL careers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.