McDavid, Draisaitl and the Oilers hope to avoid Stanley Cup Final frustration

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Edmonton Oilers stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl combined to put 10 shots on net in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. The result was a shutout loss to the Florida Panthers as they were stymied by goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. Not letting the frustration get to them is the biggest challenge in Game 2 Monday night and might be the key to the Oilers trying to even the series. That process starts with McDavid and Draisaitl who are in the final for the first time in their NHL careers.

