McDavid and Vasilevskiy remain tops in the latest NHLPA player poll

NEW YORK (AP) — Edmonton’s Connor McDavid remains the top skater and Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy the best goaltender that fellow players would want on their team to win a game. That’s according to the latest annual survey released Wednesday by the NHL Players’ Association. McDavid and Vasilevskiy have held those positions for at least the past five years. Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby was again chosen the most complete player in the survey of 639 NHLPA members asked 15 hockey-related questions.

