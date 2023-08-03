McDaniels says Jacobs likely will have the same role if he returns to the Raiders

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
FILE - Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) stands on the sideline before playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas, NV. The Raiders and running back Josh Jacobs are at a contract impasse. Las Vegas placed the franchise tag on Jacobs, but he has not signed and hopes for a long-term contract. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Lewis]

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Josh Jacobs’ absence in training camp has created opportunities for the Las Vegas Raiders’ other running backs to show they should be a major part of the rotation this season. They better take advantage of it. Coach Josh McDaniels shot down the notion the Raiders likely would go with a more equitable distribution of carries even if the NFL’s leading rusher last season is back in the lineup. Jacobs is sitting out after not agreeing to a long-term contract.

