McDaniels says Jacobs likely will have the same role if he returns to the Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Josh Jacobs’ absence in training camp has created opportunities for the Las Vegas Raiders’ other running backs to show they should be a major part of the rotation this season. They better take advantage of it. Coach Josh McDaniels shot down the notion the Raiders likely would go with a more equitable distribution of carries even if the NFL’s leading rusher last season is back in the lineup. Jacobs is sitting out after not agreeing to a long-term contract.

