McDaniels says he has confidence in offense, despite opting for FG late in game

By W.G. RAMIREZ The Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) is sacked by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Becker]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels insists the confidence he has in his offense is intact. He just didn’t show it Sunday on a crucial fourth down with 2:25 left in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With his Raiders trailing 23-15, McDaniels trotted placekicker Daniel Carlson onto the field for a 26-yard field goal to make it a five-point game. Though they got the ball back on their own 15-yard line with 12 seconds left, it wouldn’t matter, as Pittsburgh cornerback Levi Wallace intercepted Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garappolo to help the Steelers secure a 23-18 win.

