McDaniel praises defense in Dolphins scrimmage interrupted by lightning

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Typical of the South Florida summer, inclement weather disrupted another outdoor activity. Lightning interrupted the Miami Dolphins scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday. Shortly after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill, players, staff and spectators immediately sought cover for the eventual 50-minute delay. Although coach Mike McDaniel didn’t single out a winning unit, he praised his defense’s performance. Much is expected from the group after the Dolphins hired veteran NFL assistant Vic Fangio as their new defensive coordinator. Cornerbacks Noah Igbinoghene and Eli Apple had interceptions.

