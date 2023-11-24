McDaniel leads Michigan over Stanford 83-78 at Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Dug McDaniel had 20 points to lead all five starters in double figures and Michigan rallied to beat Stanford 83-78 at the Battle 4 Atlantis. McDaniel made 7 of 12 shots and 6 of 7 free throws for the Wolverines (4-2), adding eight assists. Terence Williams II hit four 3-pointers and scored 17. Olivier Nkamhoua scored 16 on 7-for-12 shooting. Tarris Reed Jr. finished with 11 points, while Nimari Burnett scored 10. Jared Bynum hit five 3-pointers and scored 22 with six assists to pace the Cardinal (3-3).

