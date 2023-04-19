McCullum to face no action for partnership with betting firm

LONDON (AP) — The England and Wales Cricket Board says test coach Brendon McCullum has not breached anti-corruption regulations by being the brand ambassador for a betting company. The New Zealander has had a partnership with 22Bet and appeared in a series of advertisements for the Cyprus-based bookmaker. That includes encouraging people to bet on the Indian Premier League. The ECB looked into the matter and says its anti-corruption code does not prevent players or coaches from becoming brand ambassadors for betting organizations. It says the issue “has been considered from an employer and regulator perspective” and that “no further action will be taken.”

