McCullum to face no action for partnership with betting firm

By The Associated Press
FILE - England's Test coach Brendon McCullum looks on before the third day of the 2nd test match between England and New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England, Sunday, June 12, 2022. The England and Wales Cricket Board says on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 test coach Brendon McCullum has not breached anti-corruption regulations by being the brand ambassador for a betting company. The New Zealander has had a partnership with 22Bet and appeared in a series of advertisements for the Cyprus-based bookmaker. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rui Vieira]

LONDON (AP) — The England and Wales Cricket Board says test coach Brendon McCullum has not breached anti-corruption regulations by being the brand ambassador for a betting company. The New Zealander has had a partnership with 22Bet and appeared in a series of advertisements for the Cyprus-based bookmaker. That includes encouraging people to bet on the Indian Premier League. The ECB looked into the matter and says its anti-corruption code does not prevent players or coaches from becoming brand ambassadors for betting organizations. It says the issue “has been considered from an employer and regulator perspective” and that “no further action will be taken.”

