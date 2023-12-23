McCullar scores career-best 34 points, No. 2 Kansas pulls away late for 75-60 win over Yale

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kevin McCullar Jr. scored a career-high 34 points to help No. 2 Kansas pull away from Yale for a 75-60 victory. Nicholas Timberlake came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers and score 13 for the Jayhawks, who trailed by as many as 11 in the first half and by a point at the break. They used separate runs of 13-1 and 10-0 in the second half to take control. Yale shut down Kansas big man Hunter Dickinson, kept the Jayhawks from getting into transition and held its own on the glass. It also got 13 points apiece from guards August Mahoney and Bez Mbeng, who helped to keep the Bulldogs in the game.

