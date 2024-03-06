McCullar scores 19, Dickinson has double-double as No. 14 Kansas routs K-State, 90-68

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kevin McCullar Jr. had 19 points, Hunter Dickinson added 15 points and 20 rebounds and No. 14 Kansas snapped a two-game skid with a 90-68 blowout of Kansas State on Tuesday night. The Jayhawks also got 18 points from Nick Timberlake and 16 from KJ Adams Jr. in avenging a loss to the Wildcats last month. Kansas beat its rival for the 18th consecutive time at Allen Fieldhouse, and it won its 40th straight game on senior night, a run that stretches back to the 1983-84 season. Will McNair had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats, but leading scorers Tylor Perry and Cam Carter were almost completely shut down.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.