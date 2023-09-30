McCray throws for 4 touchdowns in Monmouth’s 49-7 win over Lehigh

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Marquez McCray threw for four touchdowns and Monmouth rolled past Lehigh 49-7. McCray was 22-of-28 passing for 333 yards for the Hawks. Two of his touchdown passes went to Dymere Miller, who had eight catches for 128 yards. Jaden Shirden rushed for 119 yards on 12 carries and Sone Ntoh scored twice while running for 110 yards on eight carries, most of those yards coming on a 92-yard score. Monmouth piled up 619 yards of offense to 281 for Lehigh, which had three turnovers.

