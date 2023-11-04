McCray throws 4 touchdown passes in Monmouth’s 56-17 win over winless Stony Brook

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Marquez McCray threw for four touchdowns, Jaden Shirden rushed for two more and Monmouth rolled past Stony Brook 56-17.. McCray was 22-of-27 passing for 323 yards and Shirden ran for 171 yards on 17 carries, including an 81-yarder. Dymere Miller made 11 catches for 150 yards and Assanti Kearney had 124 on five receptions with each scoring a touchdown. Monmouth led 7-3 before scoring 28 second-quarter points including Shirden’s long run. Roland Dempster rushed for 141 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown for the Seawolves, who have lost 11 straight dating to last season.

