McCray, Kearney team up for 2 TDs, Ntoh scores 3 times and Monmouth beats Towson 42-23

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Marquez McCray passed to Assanti Kearney for a pair of touchdowns, Sone Ntoh ran for three scores and Monmouth defeated Towson 42-23 in a Colonial Athletic Association opener. Monmouth led throughout the second half but couldn’t shake Towson until Ntoh took a direct snap and scored from 4 yards out for a 35-23 lead with 4:42 remaining. The score was set up after Miles Mitchell recovered a fumble when Towson’s Nathan Kent was sacked at the Tigers 29 and McCray passed 25 yards to Jack Neri on the next play. Ntoh added his third TD late after Towson turned the ball over on downs at its own 27-yard line.

