McCray homers twice and drives in 5 runs as the Giants beat the Padres 6-3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Francisco rookie Grant McCray homered twice and drove in five runs as the Giants beat the San Diego Padres 6-3 on Saturday.

McCray, who made his major league debut Aug. 14, put the Giants ahead 3-2 on his drive deep into the seats in right field off Dylan Cease (12-11) with two outs in the second inning. Patrick Bailey and Brett Wisely were aboard on singles.

Bailey was on again with a leadoff walk in the eighth when McCray again went deep to right, off Yuki Matsui, for his fifth homer.

The Padres opened a quick 2-0 lead against Logan Webb (12-9). They loaded the bases with no outs and Manny Machado hit an RBI single. They seemed poised for a big inning but Xander Bogaerts grounded into a double play, with another run scoring, before David Peralta flied out.

After McCray homered in the second, the Giants made it 4-2 in the fourth when Bailey drew a leadoff walk and scored on a double play.

San Diego closed to 4-3 in the fifth when Tyler Wade hit a leadoff double and scored on Luis Arraez’s third straight single.

Webb went six innings, allowing three runs and 10 hits while striking out three and walking two.

Ryan Walker got his ninth save.

Cease also pitched six innings, giving up four runs and six hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Rookie CF Merrill Jackson wasn’t in the starting lineup a day after fouling a ball off his left knee. But he pinch-hit in the ninth, grounding out to third base. San Diego manager Mike Shildt said Jackson will try to start Sunday. … RF Fernando Tatis Jr. got a planned day off but delivered a pinch-hit double leading off the ninth. He was activated Monday after being on the injured list since June 22 with a stress reaction in his right thighbone.

UP NEXT

The Giants hadn’t announced a starter for Sunday’s series finale, while the Padres will go with RHP Joe Musgrove (5-4, 4.09 ERA).

