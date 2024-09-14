McCoy’s 58-yard return of a blocked FG sparks Illinois State past Western Illinois 51-34

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Tommy Rittenhouse threw two touchdown passes and ran for a third and LaVoise-Deontae McCoy returned a blocked field-goal attempt 58 yards for a touchdown as Illinois State posted a 51-34 victory over Western Illinois. Rittenhouse got the Redbirds on the board in the game’s second minute, hitting Xavier Loyd with a 59-yard touchdown pass, then made it a 14-0 lead five minutes later, scoring from the 6 to cap a six-play, 46-yard drive.

