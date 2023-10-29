McCoy-to-Hatten pass lifts Idaho past Montana State, into logjam for first place in Big Sky

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Gevani McCoy hit Hayden Hatten with the go-ahead touchdown and Idaho defeated Montana State 24-21 in a game that saw three lead changes in the fourth quarter and created a three-way tie for first place in the Big Sky Conference. The 12-yard pass with 2:47 remaining capped a wild fourth quarter in which Idaho took a 17-14 lead on a 3-yard run by Anthony Woods and Montana State returned the favor with a 24-yard run by Julius Davis for a 21-17 lead. McCoy responded, leading Idaho on a 10-play, 75-yard drive for their 24-21 lead and the Vandals held on when MSU’s Brendan Hall missed a 43-yard field goal with 18 seconds remaining.

