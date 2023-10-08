McCoy runs for 1 TD, passes for another, FCS No. 3 Idaho beats Cal Poly 42-14

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Gevani McCoy ran for a touchdown and passed for another score, wide receiver Hayden Hatten threw his second touchdown pass of the season and Idaho beat Cal Poly 42-14. Idaho, ranked No. 3 in the FCS coaches poll, has won three games in a row — including wins over then-No. 4 Sacramento State and then-No. 19 Eastern Washington — since a 31-17 loss at California on Sept. 16. Anthony Woods ripped off a 40-yard run on the first play from scrimmage to set up a 6-yard touchdown run by McCoy that made it 7-0 with 12:42 left in the first quarter and the Vandals led the rest of the way. Bo Kelly was 24-of-45 passing for 262 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Cal Poly.

