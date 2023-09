RENO, Nev. (AP) — Gevani McCoy completed 71% of his passes to amass 315 yards passing and two touchdowns and FCS No. 12 Idaho dismantled Nevada 33-6. Brendon Lewis threw for 104 yards for Nevada which now has been outscored 99-20 in its first two games of the season.

