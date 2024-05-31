McCoy helps Kentucky hold on for 10-8 win over Western Michigan in Lexington Regional opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — James McCoy hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs to break out of a hitting slump and Kentucky held on for a 10-8 victory over Western Michigan in the opening game of the Wildcats’ home NCAA regional. The No. 2 overall seed Wildcatsgot off to a hot start after earning the highest seed in program history and winning just their second Southeastern Conference regular season title. They jumped ahead 8-0 through the first four innings before Western Michigan rallied and put the potential go-ahead run on base in the ninth.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.