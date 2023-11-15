McCoy helps Hawaii open season with 82-66 victory over Hawaii Hilo

HONOLULU (AP) — Justin McCoy scored 15 points and Hawaii opened its season with an 82-66 victory over Hawaii Hilo. McCoy made 6 of 11 shots with three 3-pointers for the Rainbow Warriors, adding six rebounds. Freshman Tom Beattie had 12 points and four rebounds off the bench. Noel Coleman scored 10. Charles Elzie III scored a career-high 23 to lead the Vulcans. He sank 8 of 15 shots with three 3-pointers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.