McCoy and Jennings connect for 2 TDs to lead Charleston Southern over Furman 24-20

GREENVIEW, S.C. (AP) — Rob McCoy Jr. threw two touchdown passes and Charleston Southern held off Furman for a 24-20 victory. Furman pulled to 21-20 on Ian Williams’ 30-yard field goal with 9:45 remaining. The Paladins turned the ball over on their next possession when Trey Hedden was sacked and fumbled. Seven plays later, Reid Montgomery’s 23-yard field goal made it 24-20 with 2:18 left.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.