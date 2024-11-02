McCown, UTSA end Memphis winning streak at 4 with 44-30 victory

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Owen McCown threw four touchdown passes and UTSA beat Memphis 44-36 on Saturday. Memphis scored on its first four possessions and led 24-14 midway through the second half before the Roadrunners scored 30 straight points. UTSA watched Memphis get within eight with two touchdowns in the final two minutes, the last one coming after an onside kick. A second onside kick with 48 seconds remaining went out of bounds and UTSA ran out the clock. McCown went 20-of-37 passing for 280 yards and four scores. Seth Henigan was 35 of 52 for 454 yards with four touchdowns and an interception for Memphis.

