McCown throws for 340 yards, 2 scores and UTSA finishes strong in a 38-24 win over Florida Atlantic

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Owen McCown threw for 340 yards and a couple of touchdowns and UTSA scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to defeat Florida Atlantic 38-24. It was a fumble by McCown that Wendol Philord returned 49 yards for a touchdown that tied the score at 24 late in the third quarter. In the fourth, the Roadrunners capitalized on some good field position that led to two field goals by Tate Sandell. The first kick, a 41-yarder, came at the end of an eight-play, 38-yard drive. Sandell’s 27-yard field goal came at the end of a 14-yard drive. UTSA put the finishing touches on the win when Brandon High Jr. scored on a 29-yard run with 2:32 remaining. A two-point conversion completed the scoring.

