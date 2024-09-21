McCown throws 3 TD passes, UTSA jumps out early and rolls past Houston Christian 45-7

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Owen McCown threw three touchdown passes and UTSA rolled to a 45-7 victory over Houston Christian. McCown was 18-of-25 passing for 226 yards and hit three different receivers for scores. Brandon High Jr. and Kevorian Barnes combined for 138 yards rushing and a touchdown apiece for UTSA (2-2), which has won 13 of its last 14 home games. UTSA racked up 536 yards of offense and held Houston Christian (1-3) to 177.

