McCown, Henry lead offensive surge in UTSA’s 48-27 win over North Texas

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Owen McCown threw for 379 yards and two touchdowns and UTSA took control rom the outset in a 48-27 win over North Texas. Kevorian Barnes got the scoring started for UTSA running it in from the 1 with 6:38 left in the first. On North Texas’ following drive, Zah Frazier intercepted Chandler Morris to set up a short field for UTSA. Two plays later, McCown threw a 51-yard touchdown to David Amador II for a 14-0 lead and the Roadrunners went on to a 27-7 halftime lead. Shane Porter ran for 193 yards on 13 carries and had touchdown runs of 79, 43 and 39 yards for the Mean Green.

