McCown accounts for 4 TDs, leads UTSA over Kennesaw State 28-16 in Owls’ first game as FBS member

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Owen McCown threw three touchdown passes and ran for another, and UTSA beat Kennesaw State 28-16 in the Owls’ inaugural game as a Football Bowl Subdivision member. Davis Bryson hit Carson Kent with a 25-yard touchdown pass to pull Kennesaw State to 21-16 with 9:23 to play. But Bryson fumbled the ball on the Owls’ next possession and nine plays later McCown connected with Oscar Cardenas on a 3-yard TD toss with 3:52 remaining. The Owls will compete in Conference USA after spending last season in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.