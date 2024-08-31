McCown accounts for 4 TDs, leads UTSA over Kennesaw State 28-16 in Owls’ first game as FBS member

By The Associated Press
UTSA's Devin McCuin (3) celebrates a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kennesaw State, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darren Abate]

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Owen McCown threw three touchdown passes and ran for another, and UTSA beat Kennesaw State 28-16 in the Owls’ inaugural game as a Football Bowl Subdivision member. Davis Bryson hit Carson Kent with a 25-yard touchdown pass to pull Kennesaw State to 21-16 with 9:23 to play. But Bryson fumbled the ball on the Owls’ next possession and nine plays later McCown connected with Oscar Cardenas on a 3-yard TD toss with 3:52 remaining. The Owls will compete in Conference USA after spending last season in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

