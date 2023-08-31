McCord ready to get started with No. 3 Buckeyes as Hoosiers remain silent on QB choice for opener

No. 3 Ohio State opens its season Saturday with a new quarterback and looking for the same, old result against Indiana. The Buckeyes have won 27 straight in this series, dating to 1991. It’s the longest active winning streak in any FBS series. Kyle McCord replaces C.J. Stroud as the starter and Ohio State coach Ryan Day hopes McCord and Marvin Harrison Jr. can re-establish the connection they had as prep teammates. Indiana also will have a new quarterback though coach Tom Allen is keeping his choice a secret.

